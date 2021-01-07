Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Releases December 2020 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for December 2020 increased 6.3 percent compared to those for December 2019, from $851.0 million last year to $904.3 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 20.1 percent compared to December 2019, from $4.53 billion last year to $5.44 billion this year.

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 23.2 percent for the year, from $3.26 billion last year to $4.02 billion this year.
  • Increased 2.1 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 3.6 percent for the year, from $1.14 billion last year to $1.19 billion this year.
  • Increased 5.9 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 36.0 percent for the year, from $269.6 million last year to $366.7 million this year.
  • Decreased 18.9 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 15.8 percent for the year, from $222.7 million last year to $258.0 million this year.
  • Decreased 1.0 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Increased 5.9 percent for the year, from $367.4 million last year to $389.2 million this year. 
  • Decreased 53.5 percent for the month.

