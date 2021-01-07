Job Announcement - Temporary Hearing Officer

Job Title: Temporary Hearing Officer (Attorney I) Job ID: 3017665 Location: Legal Division, Bismarck, ND (Applicant can be located in Western North Dakota) Status: Temporary, Part-time (24-32 hours per week) Posting Closes: 1/24/2021 If you are looking to make a difference and drive your success, you have come to the right place. North Dakota Department of Transportation’s mission is to safely move people and goods. We are looking for a candidate with a passion to help the citizens in our state. NDDOT Hiring Range: $30.00 to $35.00 per hour The candidate selected for this position may be eligible for relocation assistance. Summary of Work • Hold fair and timely Administrative Hearings that provide due process for all petitioners. • Review each new hearing file, schedule hearings and prepare hearing notices. • Review and ensure accuracy of hearing transcripts of testimony and proceedings in Administrative Hearing for certification to District Court for decisions appealed. • Answer questions and provide information to the public, law enforcement agencies, attorneys, and other NDDOT employees regarding matters under the jurisdiction of the Department. • Provide information and training to law enforcement officers concerning the implied consent hearing process. Minimum Qualifications Requires a Juris Doctorate degree and licensure to practice law in North Dakota, or the expectation of imminent admission to the North Dakota Bar. Employment of the selected candidate will be contingent on satisfactorily completing the interview process, background check, and reference check. Application Procedures Submit an application at http://www.nd.gov/hrms/jobs/announcements.asp by 11:59 P.M. CST on the closing date. Application materials must clearly explain how experience and education relate to the minimum qualifications and job duties. Applicants must also upload the following documents: • Copy of final transcript; • Two (2) self-edited legal writing samples (memoranda of law, findings of fact, conclusions of law, etc.) Applicants who experience difficulties during the application process should contact recruiter@nd.gov or 701.328.3290. For more information or if you need accommodation or assistance in the application or selection process contact Denise Osmond, Recruitment Manager at deosmond@nd.gov or 701.328.4358. Learn more about NDDOT at https://www.dot.nd.gov/. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888. NDDOT does not provide sponsorships. Applicants who are residents of ND and eligible to claim veteran's preference must upload a Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran's preference must include a current statement of disabled status from the Veteran's Affairs Office. Equal Employment Opportunity The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act. As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10