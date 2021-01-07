Hospital Feasibility Studies - Wert-Berater, LLC
Wert-Berater, LLC provides hospital feasibility studies for USDA programs on rural hospitals and all other hospital types nationwide.
The most comprehensive USDA Financial Feasibility Studies Available.”LOUISVILLE , KENTUCKY, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The USDA also requires a feasibility study for new construction hospital or expansion projects.
Wert-Berater, LLC is your source for the appropriate required feasibility study.
We have provided hundreds of feasibility studies nationwide and are approved with over 600 lenders. Lenders looks to Wert-Berater, LLC for the most comprehensive reports available. The feasibility study must include the following items:
1) Economic feasibility
2) Market feasibility
3) Technical feasibility
4) Financial feasibility
5) Management feasibility
For new construction or expansion hospital project, all items are evaluated, and revenues are projected based on competitive analysis, housing formations and competitive usage rates.
ABOUT WERT-BERATER, LLC
Since 1998,
Wert-Berater, Inc. aims to provide the ultimate level of evaluations of our clients. We work closely with all stakeholders and take pride in our communication, project management, and execution abilities. With our considerable experience in a variety of sectors, we can provide feasibility studies around the world, on virtually any undertaking large and small. Wert-Berater, Inc. is committed to providing the highest quality of feasibility studies in the industry to ensure we provide you with prime service and your ideal outcome.
