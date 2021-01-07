MEDIA RELEASE: Maine Department of Education Convenes 2020/2021 Student Cabinet

Today the Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced that it has selected its newest members for the 2020/2021 Student Cabinet and has convened the group for its first virtual meeting to discuss education topics important to students.

The Maine DOE Student Cabinet is a group of students that meet regularly with Commissioner Makin and other leaders at the Maine DOE to discuss educational opportunities, improvements, and policy. The purpose of the Student Cabinet is to provide a forum for Maine students’ voices to be heard.

The Maine DOE, along with the Maine State Board of Education’s two student members, launched its first Student Cabinet in 2019. The inaugural year provided the opportunity students to identify and set an intentional focus on improving mental health supports in schools. The group also provided input on the Department’s Framework for Reopening Schools and Returning to In-Person Instruction, and has collectively identified the need for efforts to combat racism in Maine schools.

The 2020/2021 Student Cabinet is comprised of 16 students that were randomly selected to carry over from the 2019/2020 Student Cabinet, who are being joined by 17 new student members who were chosen by a selection panel through an application process. The 17 new members will serve a two-year term before their seats open for new students to apply. The overlapping application process ensures that students can apply to serve on the Maine DOE Student Cabinet every year.

The Cabinet met virtually for the first time on December 8th for an introductory meeting and the opportunity to brainstorm topics that the students felt were both relevant and important to them. The Cabinet will meet virtually each month to provide regular input to Maine DOE regarding on-going initiatives and decision making, and to work on student-led improvements to Maine’s education system.

Students that serve on the Maine DOE’s Student Cabinet are selected as representatives from each county in Maine, with consideration for grade level, learning style, and diverse experiences, interests, cultures, and backgrounds of students throughout Maine.

To learn more about the Maine DOE Student Cabinet and see a list of students on the 2020/2021 Student Cabinet, visit: The Student Cabinet Webpage.