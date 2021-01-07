2021 Inaugural Ceremony Pool Coverage Information

While inaugural activities will look different due to the pandemic, Governor Roy Cooper and the Council of State will be sworn in on January 9, 2021 at 10 AM. The theme of the 2021 Inaugural Ceremony will be North Carolina: Strong, Resilient, Ready and the televised program will feature recorded performances and the administration of the oaths, which will be followed by Governor Cooper’s second inaugural address.

The Inauguration will be carried live by UNC-TV and available to other outlets. Pool coverage will be provided by the Associated Press. Still photographs will be provided following the program. Due to the ongoing pandemic and Governor Cooper’s executive orders limiting mass gatherings, attendance will be limited to COS, their families, staff and pool media.

In addition to the Governor’s address and administration of oaths, the program will include virtual musical performances and offerings from a variety of North Carolinians.

2021 North Carolina Inaugural Ceremony

RUN OF SHOW

WELCOME Ashley Wilson, Chair The Honorable Sydney Batch, Vice Chair Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies

INVOCATION Reverend Dwayne Anthony Walker, Pastor Little Rock AME Zion Church ‘

POSTING OF COLORS NCNG and NCSHP

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Miss Indian North Carolina, Kaitlyn Deal

NATIONAL ANTHEM Nnenna Freelon

MUSICAL PRESENTATION Ben Folds

ADMINISTRATION OF OATHS OF OFFICE TO THE COUNCIL OF STATE

Commissioner of Insurance

Commissioner of Labor

Commissioner of Agriculture

Attorney General

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Treasurer

Auditor

Secretary of State

Lt. Governor

MUSICAL PRESENTATION Steep Canyon Rangers

ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE TO THE GOVERNOR

A Prayer for North Carolina Rabbis Eric & Jenny Solomon

MUSICAL PRESENTATION Ana Lucía Divins and Carlos Crespo of Café Amaretto Music

INAUGURAL ADDRESS Governor Roy Cooper

BENEDICTION Christopher Edmonston, Pastor, White Memorial Presbyterian Church

To access the UNC-TV Broadcast:

I. Start and End Times of the Broadcast

The broadcast will begin, live on television, at 10:00:00 AM.

The broadcast is scheduled to end at 11:00:00 AM.

II. Access to the Signal

TV stations may access the broadcast either (1) by satellite (details are provided directly below) or (2) by rebroadcasting the signal of UNC-TV or any of its satellite stations. (UNC-TV has given consent to rebroadcast of its signals. A copy of the consent is available upon request.

Radio stations may access the broadcast through ISDN boxes. Please contact Greg Grissom with UNC-TV at ggrissom@unctv.org for further instructions.

II. Satellite Feed Information

Test window: 9:30 AM – 10 AM

Inauguration: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Satellite Coordinates:

Satellite: Galaxy 17 (Ku-band)

Transponder: 14-3

Location: 91 degrees West

Downlink Frequency: 11977.0 V

Modulation: DVB-S2 8PSK, MPEG4

FEC: 3/4

Symbol Rate: 4.622723 Msps

Format (HD/SD): HD 1080i

English language audio – Service 1

Spanish language audio – Service 2

English captions Serv 1 and CC1

Spanish captions Serv 2 and CC3

Support numbers for Greg Grissom with UNC-TV: 919-549-7249 or 919-801-1206

IV> Live Stream Information

UNC-TV will make available three streaming feeds for media distribution.

Keyed feed with name keys and English language audio/captions

Clean feed with no keys and English language audio/captions

Spanish feed with Spanish language audio/Spanish captions

Embed and preview links for each stream are found below.

2021 Inauguration Feed with Name Keys (Embed Code)

<div style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0;"><iframe src="https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/Inaug_En" style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen;"></iframe></div>

2021 Inauguration Feed with Name Keys (Preview Link)

https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/Inaug_En?preview=1

2021 Inauguration Clean Feed (Embed Code)

<div style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0;"><iframe src="https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/Inaug_Cln" style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen;"></iframe></div>

2021 Inauguration Clean Feed (Preview Link)

https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/Inaug_Cln?preview=1

2021 Inauguration Keyed Feed Spanish (Embed Code)

<div style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0;"><iframe src="https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/Inaug_Sp" style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen;"></iframe></div>

2021 Inauguration Keyed Feed Spanish (Preview Link)

https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WasBNF/OvNXB9yFsYF/r/Inaug_Sp?preview=1

UNC-TV will also by utilizing KU Satellite, TVU, and LTN for distribution for those networks that have this capability.

These feeds will all be a Clean feed (no keys) with English audio on pair 1/2 and Spanish audio on pair 7/8. English captions- Serv 1, Spanish Captions- Serv 2

Any technical questions can be directed to Greg Grissom at UNC-TV at 919-549-7249 or 919-801-1206.

###