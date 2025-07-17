Governor Stein Announces More Than $11 Million for Great Trails State Program Projects in Western North Carolina

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has awarded more than $11 million authorized by the General Assembly in grants to communities and nonprofits in western North Carolina from Great Trails State Program funding. This announcement comes during Governor and First Lady Stein’s week exploring the unforgettable mountains of western North Carolina, supporting small businesses, and showcasing all that the region has to offer travelers.

“From the barrier islands to the Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina is home to amazing opportunities for outdoor recreation,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As western North Carolina continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, this funding for trails will help local communities increase tourism, promote healthy living, and improve quality of life for all North Carolinians.”

“Trails bring incredible benefits to both urban and rural communities, boosting tourism and economic development,” said Pamela B. Cashwell, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “This generous funding made possible by the N.C. General Assembly will help transform the state trails system in the Great Trails State.”

The Great Trails State Program legislation was established through the General Assembly in 2023, representing a historic investment of $25 million in North Carolina trails. The program offers matching grants to North Carolina local governments, public authorities, regional council of governments, and nonprofit organizations.

These awards encompass more than 70 local trail projects throughout the state, helping to solidify North Carolina as the Great Trails State. In western North Carolina, 37 local trail projects will benefit from $11,162,342 in Great Trails State Program funding, including designing the first greenway in Alleghany County, expanding the New River Paddle Trail, and enhancing and expanding trails throughout the region.

“The 125 member organizations of the Great Trails State Coalition thank the North Carolina General Assembly for creating and funding the Great Trails State Program,” said Palmer McIntyre, director N.C. Great Trails State Coalition. “This visionary investment in all types of trails across the state will deliver transformative economic, health, and quality-of-life benefits for communities of all sizes. The Coalition will continue to work alongside N.C. State Parks to support this program.”

Local communities applied for the grants to fund new trail development and extension of existing trails. This includes paved trails or greenways, natural surface trails, biking trails, equestrian trails, and any other type of trail recognized by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Projects could include planning and feasibility studies, design and engineering, acquisition of lands for trail development, trail construction, and maintenance of existing trails. Applicants were required to provide matching funds, based on their county tier designation. The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation received 89 applications requesting $28 million, and 79 projects were selected with more than $44.5 million provided in matching funds for a total trail investment exceeding $69.3 million.

This summer, Governor Stein and VisitNC have teamed up to encourage people “Rediscover the Unforgettable” in western North Carolina as the region recovers from Hurricane Helene. Governor Stein announced the initiative at the reopening of Chimney Rock State Park, which is now open to the public with limited hours. The initiative seeks to bring people from all over the world to western North Carolina to boost tourism, support local businesses, and highlight outdoor recreation opportunities like walking and hiking trails.

Western North Carolina grant recipients and amounts are as follows: