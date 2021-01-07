Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of New Phoenix Location: Local Family Fundraiser and Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on Jan 11th and Free Washes from Jan 13th through Jan 24thPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the fastest growing car wash chain in Phoenix, is giving away their best “Lucky Duck” car wash to every customer for twelve days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving Phoenix communities near Grand Canyon University and surrounding areas. The free car wash days begin on January 13th and run through January 24th and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the Grand Opening on January 13th. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The new car wash is located at 3450 W. Bethany Home Road and is the 12th Quick Quack Car Wash to serve the greater Phoenix area. Additional Quick Quack Car Wash locations are currently under construction in Phoenix on Greenway Road (at 35th Ave.), Gilbert, and Queen Creek.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special fundraiser on Monday, January 11th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit Tobias and Theresa Menjivar and their daughter Denise. The Menjivar family lost everything in a house fire on December 24th. In addition, Denise has Down's Syndrome and requires extra medical care. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the Grand Opening and receive the Best Wash, or “Lucky Duck” wash, for free. Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“The year 2020 was very challenging for everyone,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “While we are thrilled to start the new year with some fun energy around this Grand Opening to continue to share our unique brand with the greater Phoenix area, what excites us most are the opportunities to really make a difference in the lives of a family, a community, and our own Team Members.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.
In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $14.99 per month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 120 locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.
Frank Golda
Quick Quack Car Wash
fgolda@dontdrivedirty.com
