Champion Financial Services a Premier Car Title Loan Lender Now Serving Indiana Residents in a Financial Bind
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana residents can now get a loan fast after Champion Financial Services (CFS), a leading car title loan lender, announced that it would extend its loan services across all cities in the state of Indiana.
CFS allows refinancing of existing loans at even lower interest rates. The company offers a free consultation before a client fills the loan application form. What motivates this company is its mission: to help its clients and provide excellent customer service.
The loan amount an applicant can qualify for will depend on the vehicle’s value, among others. This amount ranges up to $50,000.
Originally, this service was only available in California, but now, car owners in all Indiana cities can obtain easy and fast title loans from Champion Cash Loans.
CFS is different from other loan companies because it does not charge prepayment penalties in a case where a client decides to pay back the loan amount immediately. The interest rate charged on the loans is also low compared to what other lenders charge. This is because they aim to help their clients rather than to increase their financial burden. This is in line with their motto, “Leaders in loans! - We have the solution!”.
Getting the CFS Car Title Loans is an easy and straightforward process. All that is required as a security is a car title, and the loan will get processed as fast as possible. RVs, semi-trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, trucks, and cars are all accepted.
The entire process, from the time of loan application to the time the cash gets disbursed can take from one day to a few days, depending on how fast the verification process is completed.
Applicants will fill out an application form online, after which they will have to submit some documents like proof of residence, insurance, vehicle registration, and income. They will also have to submit a copy of their ID for verification. CFS officers will then inspect the vehicle to determine how much loan the applicant qualifies for. After the verification and inspection, the loan will get approved and released to the applicant immediately.
CFS Car Title Loans are the best deal for car owners. For starters, CFS does not discriminate against those with bad credit - they simply do not run credit checks on their applicants. Their mission is to give a loan to any car owner who needs cash to sort out their pressing financial issues. That is why once the loan gets approved, they can release it within five minutes.
About Champion Financial Services (CFS)
Champion Financial Services (CFS) is a small lending company in the US. The company aims to help people get loans that they can use to meet their pressing financial obligations. CS offers its clients varying loan terms depending on their unique circumstances. Since its inception in 2010, CFS has been at the forefront in delivering ideal and fast loan solutions.
