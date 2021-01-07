Lorie Graham Named Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of AmericanAg™
EINPresswire.com/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Lorie Graham has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, she will be responsible for leading a newly developed Corporate Services department, which will include Corporate Risk, Marketing, and Research & Product Development.
“Lorie has had a pivotal role in our growth and success in the areas of Research, Product Development, and Marketing over the past several years,” said Janet Katz, Executive Vice President and CEO of AmericanAg™. “We are delighted to have her at the lead of this new department and as part of the Executive Leadership Team.”
Lorie has over 30 years of experience in underwriting, risk management, and research. She joined AmericanAg™ in 2008 as a Casualty Underwriting Manager and was later promoted to Chief Risk Officer and Senior Manager of Insurance Services before assuming her role as Chief Risk Officer and Vice President of Product Development role in 2019. She is a frequent presenter at insurance industry events on ERM and emerging trends. She currently serves as Vice Chairman of the RIMs Strategic Enterprise Risk Management Council and is a member of the PCIAA Emerging Risks Committee.
About AmericanAg™
American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg™) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg™ has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg™ is rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.
