Mark your calendars: 2021 Lionfish Festival May 15-16 in Destin; vendors and divers wanted

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is excited to announce the 7th annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach.

Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week (May 10-14) for your chance to try this delicious invasive. Learn more by visiting FWCReefRangers.com.

Interested in having a booth at the event? Apply today. Booth spacing will be implemented to abide by COVID-19 guidelines to allow for safe social distancing.

Do you harvest lionfish? Register for the Emerald Coast Open lionfish tournament.

Interested in being a volunteer or sponsor? Learn more at EmeraldCoastOpen.com.

The 2021 Lionfish Challenge removal incentive program will begin May 21 and continue through Labor Day, Sept. 6. More details on how to get rewarded for your harvest coming soon to FWCReefRangers.com.

What is Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day?

Lionfish Removal and Awareness Day (the first Saturday after Mother’s Day each year) raises awareness about lionfish; a nonnative, invasive species that has the potential to negatively impact native species and habitat.

Questions?

Contact the FWC Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554.

Support Florida lionfish control programs by purchasing new Rep Your Water lionfish hats at Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

Photos (Flickr): flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/albums/72157668078169102