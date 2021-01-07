Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) Update

You may have heard that Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) benefits have been approved for some school age children in Rhode Island.

No benefits have been issued yet. Benefits should be issued by the end of January, and will cover October, November and December of 2020. You can always check your benefit balance by calling 1?888?979?9939, but there is no need to call the DHS Call Center at this time.

In the interim, free "Grab and Go" meals are still available for children throughout Rhode Island. More information on "Grab and Go" can be found in the link below.