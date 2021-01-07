ThreatModeler Will Host an Informative, Complimentary Webinar on Its Integration With Avocado Systems

Join ThreatModeler and Avocado Systems for a Free Webinar on their integration to secure merged cloud and AppSec environments.

Learn How to Build Accurate, Consistent and Complete Threat Models Based on Merged Cloud and AppSec Environments That Evolve With the Infrastructure

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatModeler is excited to announce its upcoming free webinar about its integration with Avocado Systems, a network discovery tool that identifies application communications between internal and external users. Simply click on the application in question and gain insights on all the connections that it has made so far with different clients, applications, and databases. All the information relevant to the application is seamlessly exported to ThreatModeler via API. Teams can seamlessly build a complete threat model in ThreatModeler using this information. DevOps no longer need to sit with Architects for long interviews and spend time looking for architectural information to build threat models for legacy applications.

Title: Automated Threat Modeling For Applications Using Avocado

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Time: 1:00pm EST

During the presentation, technical subject matter experts Stuart Winter-Tear, Director of Sales Engineering from ThreatModeler and Dr. Chetan Gopal, Chief Innovation Officer at Avocado Systems, will explain how to leverage the integration. Participants will also see a demo.

DevOps will discover how to:

• Overcome challenges in speed, accuracy, cost, visibility, integration and longevity.

• Transform your DevOps cycles by uncovering application threats (including security and compliance gaps between app versions) early in the design stage.

• Increase sprint velocity through simplified app discovery and automated threat modeling - from months to minutes.

• Discover on apps, APIs, communications and processes across your entire technology ecosystem for easy ingestion by our automated threat modeling platform.

• Build consistent, accurate threat models for legacy applications at scale.

• Manage application threats with security built in.

About Dr. Chetan Gopal, Avocado Systems

Chetan is the Chief Innovation Officer at Avocado Systems Inc., where he is spearheading product engineering activities, security solutioning and new business development for the last 12 months. Chetan was previously an Innovation Leader focused on Emerging Technologies and Product Innovation at Verizon Enterprise Solutions. During his 23-year tenure at Verizon, he worked in various leadership roles from product engineering, application development, architecture, and customer support. Chetan holds a Doctor of Science and Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell as well as a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering from India. He has authored several research papers in the field of distributed multi-media and a book chapter on hyper-media scheduling.

About Stuart Winter-Tear, ThreatModeler

With over a decade in Information Security, Stuart is responsible for all aspects of deploying and testing security for Business, Governments, Health Sectors and Critical Infrastructure. He is now Director of Sales Engineering at ThreatModeler, which affords the opportunity to help security teams put into practice secure design and development, with an emphasis on scaling and automation whilst guiding them through transformation into mature security practices fit for the modern operational environment. Stuart is driven by solving security problems and pain points using a consultative approach encompassing the deeply technical fused with business imperatives. He is committed to security education for all, not just those security focused roles, with the aim of scaling security teams by making all stakeholders responsible for security.

About ThreatModeler

ThreatModeler is an automated threat modeling solution that fortifies enterprise SDLCs by defining, identifying and predicting threats, empowering security and DevOps teams to make proactive security decisions. ThreatModeler™ provides a holistic view of the entire attack surface to minimize overall risk. We are the industry’s No. 1 threat modeling platform est. in 2010, in partnership with 100+ Fortune 1000 companies spanning multiple verticals to secure highly sensitive, regulated, complex, specialized and global environments. Traditional threat modeling was a resource and time heavy activity – manual and non-collaborative. ThreatModeler is a collaborative platform where security experts or non-security professionals alike can build threat models within a few hours instead of weeks. The process is completely automated. No matter where you are in the world you can build a threat model or connect with your team on the status of the threat model, for example, from your iPad or computer.

About Avocado Systems

Avocado’s patented Reveal technology reimagines app security by automating app discovery and streamlining this previously expensive, manual process from months to minutes. Avocado offers a first-of-its-kind instant app change vulnerability report. Simplify and strengthen your DevSecOps process with a security scan that instantly identifies and reports crucial new security and compliance gaps between app version releases. You save hundreds of employee hours and reduce expenses up to 80%, while gaining a deeper, more granular understanding of your app attributes. Covers all apps in all tiers, including databases and legacy apps with Avocado’s unique, automated 3-tier review that provides the deepest discovery and analysis into web, app, and database tiers that no other solution provides – even for legacy apps that are notoriously hard to detect and secure