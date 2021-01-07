Attorney General Kaul Statement on Violence at U.S. Capitol

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the below statement in response to today’s events at the United States Capitol.

“It’s difficult to believe what we’re seeing take place at the U.S. Capitol: a fascist riot incited by a lame-duck President desperately and illegitimately trying to cling to power based on absurd lies about the election that amount to voter fraud McCarthyism.

“Those responsible must be held accountable for what appears to be a seditious conspiracy under federal law.

“Once Congress has fulfilled its duty of certifying the results of the presidential election, it should immediately begin proceedings to remove the President from office. Every day he remains in office is a threat to the republic.”