Who Will Be In The First-Ever Supper Bowl Finals?

Jan 7, 2021

By: David Fikes, Executive Director, FMI Foundation

The road to the Supper Bowl is getting a bit more intense with the voting now open to determine which two of the eight semi-finalists proceed to the championship round. Go to FMI.org/SupperBowl for a snazzy video describing the remaining eight companies in contention along with a mouth-watering description of the menu they concocted to vie for best family meal. All entries were challenged to develop a family meal menu that would feed a family of four for under $50, could be prepared in less than 30 minutes and would taste so outstanding it would please even the toughest culinary critic in the family. Check out the video to see the following outstanding entries in action:

Brookshire Grocery Company brought a bit of Texas flair and Lone Star zest to their Chicken & Broccoli Mac & Cheese Casserole with a Fall Apple Salad. Hy-Vee, Inc. hit all the right notes with their Savory Stuffed Pork Chops with a Bright Brussels Sprout Side and Home-Made Apple-Pie Rosettes. Schnuck Markets, Inc. took on a taste trip back to old Italy with their Not-Your Grandmother’s Rosemary-infused, Prosciutto-stuffed Chicken with Cacio e Pepe & Green Beans. Southeastern Grocers, Inc. brought a new twist to an old favorite with their Goat Cheese & Herb stuffed Meatballs with Oven-Roasted Tomatoes and Ciabatta Garlic Bread, a dish they demonstrate even the kids could help concoct. The J. M. Smucker Company’s menu planning included every member of the family - even the furry ones – with their savory Chicken & Quinoa Supper Bowl. The Kraft Heinz Company showed us how our home-kitchen concoctions can compete with the professionals with their yummy Bacon Onion Cheeseburger with Air-Fryer Fries. Unilever brought some international spice and sumptuous ethnic flavor to their Latin Street Food-Inspired Family Meal. Wakefern Food Corp. made fancy look easy with their Braised Short Rib with Creamy Polenta, Crispy Brussels Sprouts with a Chipotle Aioli – a dish sure to get rave reviews from the family.

If reading about these made you hungry, wait until you see them sizzle on the video. Remember to cast your ballot for your favorite and then get the complete menu to try concocting it yourself. Your vote determines the dishes that advance to compete for bragging rights as the best of the best in family meals.

The top two vote-getters will virtually go whisk-to-whisk at the Supper Bowl luncheon, January 26 at 12:15 p.m. at FMI’s online Midwinter Executive Conference. Go vote, now.