Natural Marketing Institute releases its 2021 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Insights & Trends Report

Natural Marketing Institute presents its 2021 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Insights & Trends Report.NEWTOWN SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Marketing Institute, a leading research and global intelligence provider, is pleased to present its 2021 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Insights & Trends Report. This report is the nineteenth annual U.S. report Natural Marketing Institute has published on the state of the sustainability market. The report quantifies the marketplace for sustainable products and services, the consumers who use them, consumers’ expectations of corporate behavior, and attitudes toward environmental and social issues. In addition, it uncovers consumer motivations and the challenges they encounter in their pursuit to become increasingly aligned with a more sustainable lifestyle.
In fact, our findings reveal consumers are clearly showing more sophistication within the realm of sustainability – with greater understanding of its breadth, depth, and implications, and they pick the elements that mean the most to them. In this year’s research we are finding a heightened awareness and concern over the health of the planet which appears to be causing shifts in consumer behaviors. Instead of adopting environmentally-friendly behaviors for more self-directed and personal benefits, consumers are looking outward to the environment around them and realizing they have to take a bigger part in fixing the ills that are disrupting planetary health.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, some changes may be temporary and others may be permanent shifts in consumers’ attitudes and behaviors. However, there appears to be evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic may have ignited a stronger conviction towards environmental protection and sustainable behaviors among the population.
This report provides the insights into what may lie ahead and provide perspective on the trends within the sustainability market from a consumer point of view.
Some of the topics covered in the report:
• How segments within society view sustainability differently and what motivates this differentiation
• Consumer insights regarding the health of the planet and what issues resonate most
• The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sustainable attitudes and behaviors
• Behaviors consumers are adopting to live more sustainably
• The feasibility of a “circular economy”
• Consumer attitudes toward plastic and packaging
• How the iGen generation views the environment and sustainability
• …and much more
Report Methodology
• 3,000 U.S. adults in 2020, nationally projectable to the U.S. adult population and accurate at the 95% confidence level to +/- 1.2%
• Conducted online
• Fielded October 2020
• Report released January 2021
The Natural Marketing Institute merged with Research America, Inc. in July 2020. This acquisition expanded the Institute’s capabilities to include access to web panel, telephone and web-based data collection, qualitative facilities and sensory, and new product testing labs in addition to the strategic consulting services, proprietary custom methodologies and syndicated databases that include over 1 million consumer interviews in over 30 countries, trended for more than 20 years. To learn more about the 2021 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Insights & Trends Report, visit www.NMIsolutions.com.
