Scientology Volunteer Ministers Calm Dangerous Environment
If you are worried about the future, you are not alone. A poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College Research institute on nearly 1,000 voters just before the Presidential election found that 57% of those polled are very worried about the next generation being worse off than today's generation and 54% are very concerned about the United States no longer being a democracy.
— New York Times
“The survey was done on Democrats, Republicans and those with no party affiliation,” said Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida. “People are flat-out worried about the future.”
Goodsell points to the 24-hour news cycle and social media as stirring up emotions even further, making the environment feel dangerous and the future uncertain.
“The good news is that something can be done about it,” says Goodsell. “There are simple tools you can learn and apply to your life so that you can break out of that fear and help create a calmer environment.”
The tools have been compiled in an on-line course, available at no charge through www.volunteerministers.org.
“The course is called ‘Solutions for a Dangerous Environment’ and includes a short video, reading assignment and practical drills so that you can put what you have learned to use,” said Goodsell. “The course is based on the work of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard and is available to anyone of any faith.”
“I was amazed at the calming effect the information in this course had on me,” said one course graduate. “I used to worry about the news and what I read in the paper. Learning what was in this course and applying the ways to lessen the threat, I have successfully brought calm to myself and my family.”
“Solutions for a Dangerous Environment” is just one of the nineteen subjects covered in the Scientology Handbook, the basic textbook for the Volunteer Ministers training program. Other subjects include: The Cause of Supression, The Basics of Organization and The Technology of Study. Free on-line training in these subjects is also available via the group’s website at www.volunteerministers.org.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org
