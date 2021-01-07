Arizona Department of Economic Security Partners with On Point Technology to Prevent Unemployment Insurance Fraud.
On Point Logo
Arizona Department of Economic Security will fight Unemployment Insurance Fraud with On Point's OPTimum Integrity Cloud Solution.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced its partnership with On Point Technology to help it combat Unemployment Insurance Fraud.
Fraudsters are working hard to defraud the Arizona Unemployment Insurance fund. They are organized, well-funded and it is estimated that, across the country, billions have been lost.
On Point Technology has developed an effective suite of software products, OPTimum Integrity Cloud, that power our Fraud Prevention System. These products are designed to work independently, or as an integrated solution that stops fraudulent activity quickly and efficiently.
As part of this partnership, ADES will be leveraging OPTimum’s ID Theft product. ID Theft was designed with the latest technology in Machine Learning and uses data collected by Unemployment Insurance Agencies to help identify claims that are highly indicative of identity theft behavior.
In addition, ADES will also take advantage of the NASWA Integrity Data Hub provided by NASWA and gain entry to the multi-state Suspicious Actor Repository. On Point's IDH Broker provides a platform to easily integrate and analyze potential fraud through an easy to navigate portal.
With this partnership, it is expected that ADES will prevent millions of dollars’ worth of UI Fraud.
Visit https://onpointtech.com for updates and additional information.
About On Point Technology
Founded by former state and federal agency staff and executives, On Point provides superior, modern, and efficient solutions to streamline benefits agencies’ workflow. Designed with an eye towards the future and a deep understanding of the past, all our products are built to maximize ROI and improve efficiency. With the largest footprint in the UI industry, over half the states trust our products and services above all others. We are the only vendor to be called upon to give expert testimony before Congress on the challenges facing the UI benefits system. Currently, our new configurable and scalable OPTimum Integrity Cloud is revolutionizing the fight against fraud.
About OPTimum Integrity Cloud
The OIC is an enterprise solution that covers all UI integrity functions and objectives. Built specifically for UI from day 1…none of this is ported from another industry thus ensuring it really nails down the complexities of UI. Everything from prevention and detection to adjudication, collection, and legal enforcement. It’s a holistic approach and solution but our layered strategy allows the state to pinpoint where to extend its current capabilities. Any of the individual solutions can be layered where needed allowing the state to continue using any systems and processes that work well for you today. These solutions are helping states resolve massive backlogs, they’re also being integrated as a part of claims processing.
Luis Cruz
On Point Technology
+1 312-675-9461
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn