EDRM Announces eDiscovery Today 2021 State of the Industry Report

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce partner eDiscovery Today, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, cybersecurity and data privacy trends, best practices and case law, is releasing its first ever 2021 State of the Industry Report regarding key trends in e-discovery.

Sponsored by EDRM, the report discusses key trends including remote work during the pandemic, usefulness of virtual conferences, pandemic effects on litigation workloads, use of predictive coding technology, discovery of data from mobile devices and collaboration apps, e-discovery business trends in 2021, biggest overall e-discovery trends in 2021 and the e-discovery challenges not being discussed enough.

“The year 2020 not only gave us several unique challenges in life, it also gave us unique challenges within the eDiscovery industry as well,” states Doug Austin, editor of eDiscovery Today. “The 2021 State of the Industry Report was designed to provide a unique perspective on eDiscovery trends from the industry as a whole and also from the thought leader community!”

“We are excited to be a sponsor of the inaugural 2021 State of the Industry Report,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist of EDRM. “This report is the latest in joint initiatives between EDRM and eDiscovery Today to provide valuable educational resources to the legal technology and e-discovery communities.”

The report includes survey results regarding key trends from 183 legal industry professionals with breakouts by law firm, service/software provider and consultancy respondents and observations from 20 key industry thought leaders regarding these trends. This free report is available to email followers of eDiscovery Today. To follow eDiscovery Today, go to the eDiscovery Today website and enter your email address in the right sidebar to receive the report as well as emails with links to new posts.

About eDiscovery Today

Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients. Follow eDiscovery Today on Social Media: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery.