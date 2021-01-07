Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REMINDER: N.C. Environmental Management Commission to Meet January 13-14

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet remotely Wednesday and Thursday January 13-14, 2021 by teleconference. The public is invited to attend the meetings online or by phone. Agendas are available here.

Committee Meetings

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 link to join meeting

 

 

Commission Meeting

Thursday, January 14, 2021 link to join meeting

 

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

