WyoLotto gives $730K to Wyoming in quarterly transfer

January 6, 2021

WyoLotto announced its third quarter revenue transfer to Wyoming is $730,000.

Each quarter, per state statute, WyoLotto transfers at least 75 percent of its revenue directly back to the state. The Wyoming State Treasurer then distributes those dollars to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties based on sales of WyoLotto products.

“We strive to always give as much as possible and exceed the 75 percent, which we have done with every transfer. Even with this last quarter of typically low sales during the holidays and low jackpots, we were able to exceed expectations,” said WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz.

WyoLotto started transferring profits directly to the state in April of 2016, and brings the running total now to $21,542,522.  

WyoLotto’s current games are largely jackpot based, with the exception of Lucky For Life. Currently WyoLotto offers:

  • Powerball, a national draw game with a jackpot starting at $20 million, current jackpot is $410 million!
  • Mega Millions, a national draw game with a jackpot starting at $20 million, current jackpot is $490 million!
  • Cowboy Draw, a Wyoming game with a jackpot starting at $250,000, current jackpot is $640,000!
  • Lucky For Life, a national draw game with a grand prize of $1,000 a day for life!

