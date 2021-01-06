Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,489 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Seeks Vaccine Priority for Judges, Court Staff

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye has asked state leaders to give judicial officers and court employees priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, citing a “significant degree of foot traffic cycling through our courthouses.”

Jan 5, 2021

You just read:

Chief Justice Seeks Vaccine Priority for Judges, Court Staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.