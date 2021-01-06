Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye has asked state leaders to give judicial officers and court employees priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, citing a “significant degree of foot traffic cycling through our courthouses.”
Jan 5, 2021
You just read:
Chief Justice Seeks Vaccine Priority for Judges, Court Staff
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.