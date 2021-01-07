Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Can Love Survive a Warzone?

The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams

Falling in love in the thick of the battle against slavery

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve always focused the limelight of politicians on their track record, stance on social and political issues, as well as their charitable initiatives. But what we often miss is how they live their lives beyond the public’s eyes. The book The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams cover the unseen portion Louisa and John Quincy Adams’ fascinating tale.

Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer, the author of the book, puts the story in her perspective as a daughter of a former United States ambassador to Ethiopia. Because of this background, Beatrice’s perception on the slavery of the earlier generation is pulled from her experience having witnessed them first-hand. What caught Beatrice’s attention on the story of Adams-Fairbanks family was their significant role in battling slavery in the United States. But beyond covering their roles on such a lofty goal, Beatrice also showed how strong their love was despite the difficulty of their marriage.

The author came from a prominent family, with ancestors coming from Upper Virginia. In writing the book, Beatrice recalled her experience living with Dona Elena de Arroyo del Rio, first lady of Ecuador. At the time, she saw how the former President Carlos Arroyo del Rio lived his remaining years out of office. Beatrice is an award-winning author who wrote The Princes and Princesses of Wales and the nine-book Rick Harrow series. Recently, Beatrice launched her new website: www.beatricecayzer.com.

The quest to combat slavery can be too daunting. This makes it even more difficult to realize that love could still be possible in the thick of the battle against it. Beatrice narrates beautifully a story of love, life, and war, while answering the question of whether love can thrive while we struggle against slavery.


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

