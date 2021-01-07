Journal of Wife of Former US President Reveals Shocking Truths
From the loves and heartaches to a hidden battle that helped paved the way to freedom of manyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard enough to move to a new continent. It’s even harder when you do it to marry the most powerful man in the land. And thus is the tale of Louisa Adams, or Mrs. John Quincy Adams, wife of the sixth president of the United States.
With an eight-year age gap and cultural and temperamental differences (she having been born and grown up in London), their marriage was never going to be an easy one. An attempted jilting and unpaid dowry being only a few of their marital issues, she details all of this and more in The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, a semi-biographical tome by best-selling author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer. Apart from the highs and lows of their personal lives, Secret Diary also offers a unique personal perspective in the Adams’s efforts to end slavery in the United States, as well as Mrs. Adams’s lifelong advocacy to promote the welfares of wives and women in general. Experience how a woman who first felt unloved and out of place in a new town grew to become one of the most colorful and influential first lady in history.
B. F. Cayzer is the author of many best-selling semi-historical novels, and here she uses her distinctive touch in making larger than life characters feel human and familiar. Being the daughter of an ambassador to Ethiopia, she has witnessed first-hand the horrors of slavery and is passionately against it, something she shares with her distant relatives, the Adamses. Cayzer is also a contributing writer to such magazines as Town and Country, Vanity Fair, Esquire, and more. She is happily married to William Richards, and for thirty years, was married to the late World War II hero Major Stanley Cayzer.
