Watch: Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox gives inauguration speech

January 6, 2021

Gov. Spencer J. Cox was sworn in as Utah’s 18th governor in an open air ceremony at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

“Conflict and passionate debate around ideas can be healthy, but contempt and contention will rot the souls of our nation and her people. And this division isn’t just ugly or unfortunate. It’s dangerous,” Cox said. “But there is good news. It’s not too late to fix this and Utah is the perfect place to make it happen.” 

View his speech in its entirety here.

