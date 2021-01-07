Hoyer Statement on the Joint Session of Congress Certifying the Electoral Votes

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the Joint Session of Congress completed the electoral count and confirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States:

“Congress has now counted and certified the electoral votes and affirmed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in at noon on January 20 as the President and Vice President of the United States. Some sought to overturn the will of the voters of our country by objecting to the legitimate results or by storming the Capitol and committing acts of armed violence and rioting. Neither succeeded, thankfully, and the will of the people will be upheld.

“What Americans witnessed today was unprecedented and alarming. The President of the United States called on his armed supporters to assault and occupy the Capitol building in order to prevent the certification of his electoral defeat. In spite of those threats, Members upheld their oaths to defend the Constitution, and today will be remembered as the day that our democracy prevailed.

“When President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are sworn into office, we must begin to heal the wounds of these past four years. That will take all our energy, patience, and care. House Democrats will do our part, using our House Majority to elevate what is best of America and promote cooperation to confront our greatest challenges and threats. I hope Republicans will join us in that effort.”