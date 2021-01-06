AMENDMENT TO THE STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR COVID 19: 6th January 2021

SAMOA, January 6 - 1. INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR 2021.

2. DOMESTIC FERRY TRAVELS FROM SAVAII ON SUNDAYS

Cabinet approved in its meeting on Wednesday 6th January 2021, Cabinet Paper PK(21)12, amendments to the State of Emergency for COVID 19 authorizing the repatriation flights for our citizens overseas, and also amendments to ferry travels from Savaii on Sundays:

1. Chartered Flights from Tonga on 14th January 2021

a. The chartered flight is scheduled to repatriate Tongan citizens stranded in Samoa.

2. Return flights for Samoan sailors from New Zealand on 22nd January 2021

a. The chartered flight will repatriate Samoan sailors who have completed their employment contracts overseas. The sailors were originally scheduled to return home last December but the flight was postponed for security and safety reasons.

3. Chartered flights from the United States on 5th February 2021

a. The special flight will transport Samoan deportees (RETURNEES) from the United States. The flight is funded by the United States Government.

4. Flight for 12th February 2021 from New Zealand

a. To bring Samoan citizens from overseas. More details are forthcoming.

5. Flight for 12th February 2021 from Fiji

a. The chartered flight is designated for returning Samoan students from Fiji who have completed their scholarships with the USP, PTC and Mission Schools. The flight will return to Fiji with Samoan scholarship students to continue their studies.

6. Flight for the 5th and 26th of March 2021 from New Zealand

a. To repatriate Samoan citizens from overseas. More details are forthcoming.

7. Chartered flights to take our seasonal workers to New Zealand

a. Chartered Flights are scheduled to take our seasonal workers to New Zealand on the 17th, 21st, 25th and 29th of January 2021.

8. Ferry trips to bring passengers from Savaii on Sundays

a. A one way trip is authorised for a single ferry voyage from Salelologa to Mulifanua Savaii on Sundays at 5.00pm.

9. The arrival of the new container ship for Samoa from Australia, and health precautionary measures will continue to be followed.

The amendments are effective as of Thursday 7th January 2021 until further review by Cabinet.

Other mandates and conditions of the State of Emergency are still in force..

This decision authorised by law under Section 38(1)© of the Constitution of the Independent State of Samoa.

January 7, 2021