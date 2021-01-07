Dreams Abroad Relaunches Travel Abroad Section for Lovers of Foreign Adventures

Dreams Abroad, a leading resource provider for global professionals, has created an all-new-for-2021 Travel Abroad section.

WASHINGTON DC., UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study suggests Americans have big travel plans for 2021. If they're looking for inspiration, Dreams Abroad have relaunched their We Travel section.

“We’re very proud to bring you an altogether more comprehensive We Travel section,” Dreams Abroad founder and director Leesa Truesdell explained.

Leesa Truesdell, who is available for interview, expanded on the section's attributes: "Our members have traveled extensively and love to share their foreign tales. We also offer tips which will be of benefit to those making their first trip abroad."

The section sees contributors recall traveling to the likes of Belize, Laos, and Zanzibar. As well as managing the site, Leesa shares her travel tales which take in everywhere from Paris to Puerto Rico. Travel tips give itineraries tailored to your needs and point out unmissable things to see and do.

This relaunch couldn't be timelier. According to the study, commissioned by Expedia.com (https://newsroom.expedia.com/2020-11-16-Looking-forward-Expedia-com-reveals-the-top-travel-trends-and-tips-for-U-S-travelers-in-2021) who paired up with the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), the pandemic has whetted Americans' appetites for foreign escapes.

Of the top 20 dream destinations for 2021, half are islands and a third beach resorts. Cancun comes in at number one and Bali number 20. Americans just want to get away from it all, especially following the pandemic which allowed only for staycations.

The aim of Dreams Abroad is to be a guide for those traveling for the first time or people who want to go further afield.

“First and foremost, we strive to cover destinations all around the world,” Truesdell emphasized, before continuing, “Our team have personally set foot in some wonderful destinations. We have so many stories and tips to read through.”

Whether it's short-, medium-, or long-haul, Truesdell knows that Dreams Abroad members have been there and done that.

“Before you plan your next foreign adventure, consult Dreams Abroad for the ultimate preview,” stated Truesdell.

For more information, please visit their Travel Tales and Travel Tips.

About Dreams Abroad

We empower people to live their Dreams Abroad. Join us!