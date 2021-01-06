OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – Statement by Governor David Ige

The news that protestors have stormed the U.S. Capitol is extremely distressing. It is an assault on democracy and everything this country stands for. The vote certification process and peaceful transition of power must be completed as required by the United States Constitution, following a free and fair election. In Hawai‘i, State Sheriffs -Department of Public Safety, are working with the Honolulu Police Department to protect the Hawai‘i State Capitol if necessary.

