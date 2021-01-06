Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,481 in the last 365 days.

Elk Neck Rifle and Shotgun Range Upgrades Completed

Shooting Facilities Reopen Jan. 7 after One Month of Work

Photo of Elk Neck State Forest entrance signThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the reopening of the Elk Neck State Forest rifle and shotgun ranges starting Jan. 7, after completing substantial upgrades and repairs at the complex. 

During the one-month closure, contractors working with the department installed a new roof overhang on both the front and rear of the firing line pavilion to improve site drainage. At the same time, department staff repaired safety baffles and replaced posts.

The critical maintenance work began Dec. 7 to allow hunters access to the range prior to the two-week deer firearm season, which ran from Nov. 28 – Dec. 12. Work was completed ahead of the January deer firearms season which takes place the weekend of Jan. 8.

You just read:

Elk Neck Rifle and Shotgun Range Upgrades Completed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.