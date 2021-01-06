Elk Neck Rifle and Shotgun Range Upgrades Completed

January 6, 2021

Shooting Facilities Reopen Jan. 7 after One Month of Work

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the reopening of the Elk Neck State Forest rifle and shotgun ranges starting Jan. 7, after completing substantial upgrades and repairs at the complex.

During the one-month closure, contractors working with the department installed a new roof overhang on both the front and rear of the firing line pavilion to improve site drainage. At the same time, department staff repaired safety baffles and replaced posts.

The critical maintenance work began Dec. 7 to allow hunters access to the range prior to the two-week deer firearm season, which ran from Nov. 28 – Dec. 12. Work was completed ahead of the January deer firearms season which takes place the weekend of Jan. 8.