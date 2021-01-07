Hoyer Statement on the Joint Session of Congress Reconvening for the Electoral College Certification

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight: “Today's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol complex was a direct attack on our democracy. It is shameful and despicable, but it will not prevent us from carrying out our Constitutional duties. Tonight, the House and Senate will reconvene in a Joint Session of Congress to continue the Electoral College certification. We will fulfill our duty to the Constitution and the American people. "This is a dark day in our nation’s history, but our democracy will prevail. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the United States. When they are sworn into office on January 20, I hope that day will mark the beginning of a new era for the American people in which we can come together as one nation and heal."