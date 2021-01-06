Reminders for School Officials | Nebraska Department of Education

Link to VA Resources https://www.va.gov/school-administrators/ – “This is a link to VA Resources for schools; which is designed to be a one-stop shop for School Certifying Officials (SCOs) and school administrators assisting students who are using their VA benefits to pursue education and training programs. Find trainings, resources, guides, and information on GI Bill programs to support military-connected students.”

(To be sent to the State Approving Agency)

EMAIL – send us an email for: Change in phone number Change in email address Change in room numbers, street address, etc. Removal of previously approved program or internship course number, etc. MAIL-IN APPLICATIONS for: Addition of a new program Revision to existing program (change in length, curriculum, or name) MAIL-IN ON SCHOOL LETTERHEAD Removal of program or other items that are listed on our database (or by email-see 1.a. above) Any other request not listed above Catalogs – must have certification statement on cover of each catalog (see below) Four hard copies or Two CDs Schedules: Three copies of each term schedule offered (need not certify).

Certification Statement: I certify this catalog to be true and correct in contents and policies. ___________________ ___ School Official Signature Title