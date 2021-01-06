Nebraska’s NAESP PreK-3 Leadership Academy | Nebraska Department of Education

Nebraska’s NAESP PreK-3 Leadership Academy is an opportunity for Nebraska elementary principals and instructional leaders and Head Start and community child care providers to take part in a year-long professional learning and resource program to better develop their knowledge and skills for leading and directing programs for children age three to eight.

Participants will engage in a blended professional learning environment that includes 3 in-person and/or virtual meetings, online coursework, and collaboration with peers through online discussions and Zoom meetings while working through Leading Learning Communities: A Principal’s Guide to Early Learning and the Early Grades (Pre-K-3rd Grade).

Priority will be given for participants meeting at least one of the following:

Principals from elementary schools designated for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) or Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI), or

Principals from elementary schools that receive early childhood grant funding, or

Principals, Head Start and/or Community Child care directors that apply from the same community.

Apply!

Q&A

Application Packet

Applications are encouraged for those not meeting the priorities, and will be considered by any principal, instructional leader, or director of a Pre-K-3 school or agency. Only 30 participants will be eligible to take part in the second cohort.

Applications are due March 26, 2021.