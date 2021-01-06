Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nebraska’s NAESP PreK-3 Leadership Academy | Nebraska Department of Education

Nebraska’s NAESP PreK-3 Leadership Academy is an opportunity for Nebraska elementary principals and instructional leaders and Head Start and community child care providers to take part in a year-long professional learning and resource program to better develop their knowledge and skills for leading and directing programs for children age three to eight.

Participants will engage in a blended professional learning environment that includes 3 in-person and/or virtual meetings, online coursework, and collaboration with peers through online discussions and Zoom meetings while working through Leading Learning Communities: A Principal’s Guide to Early Learning and the Early Grades (Pre-K-3rd Grade).

Priority will be given for participants meeting at least one of the following:

  • Principals from elementary schools designated for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) or Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI), or
  • Principals from elementary schools that receive early childhood grant funding, or
  • Principals, Head Start and/or Community Child care directors that apply from the same community.

Apply!

Q&A

Application Packet

Applications are encouraged for those not meeting the priorities, and will be considered by any principal, instructional leader, or director of a Pre-K-3 school or agency. Only 30 participants will be eligible to take part in the second cohort.

Applications are due March 26, 2021.

