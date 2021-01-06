Wyoming Bean Commission to Meet on January 12

The Wyoming Bean Commission (WBC) is scheduled to meet via zoom teleconference on January 12, 2021. The meeting will be held via Zoom teleconference and is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. During the meeting, the Wyoming Bean Commission will receive updates on the budget, “Dry Bean Revenue Protection” insurance in Wyoming, and discuss assessment rate changes, “non-direct” research projects/matching grant funds, and expiring terms of members. Along with this, they will determine funding for 2021 projects, talk about BeanCon21 attendance/registration and sponsorship opportunities, elect a Chair and Vice Chair, and cover any other business as needed. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting. The members of the Wyoming Bean Commission are Beau Fulton ( grower) of Park County, Jeffery Chapman (handler) of Goshen County, Jerrod Lind (grower) of Platte County, Pascual Aguilar (grower) of Big Horn County, Wayne Hort (grower) of Goshen County, Cortney Allen (handler) of Big Horn County, and Dale Heggem (ex-officio member from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture). The Bean Commission is comprised of six members initially appointed by the Governor. Four members are growers, and two members are handlers with facilities located in Wyoming. One member must reside in Laramie, Platte or Goshen County, Wyoming. The Bean Commission is funded through assessments collected on dry bean sales and is housed within the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The commission will meet no less than two times each year and will keep a permanent record of its proceedings and report its activities to the Governor and Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources interim committee. Along with this, the commission may conduct or contract scientific research, disseminate information on dry edible beans based on research, study state and federal legislation with respect to matters concerning the dry edible bean industry, appoint advisory groups, make grants to research agencies for financing special or emergency studies, and a variety of other activates. For an agenda and more information on the Wyoming Bean Council, visit http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/ts/wyoming-bean-commission or contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at 307-777-7321. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.