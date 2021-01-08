Sandy Kaur Set To Start 2021 With Release Of New Spiritual Healing Album, "Divine Bliss"

Singer, Sandy Khanzode "DIVINE BLISS" Album Cover

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual singer/vocalist Sandy Khanzode of the band, Sandy Kaur, is set to start 2021 with the release of her second album titled, "Divine Bliss". The album will be released through TuneCore and available on 50 streaming platforms beginning January 20th, 2021. Catered to the global population who live and practice spiritual life, meditation, and yoga, "Divine Bliss" is sure to deliver music crafted for spiritual enlightenment and healing.

Sandy Kaur produced "Divine Bliss" with longtime musicians Thomas Barquee and GuruGanesha. Both Thomas and GuruGanesha have worked in the new age music genre for the last 20 years and have produced more than 10 albums with Spirit Voyage records. Sandy released the first song of the album "Divine Bliss" (short version), on Tunecore last year and it is available to purchase on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and your favorite 50 other digital stores.

Album Title: "Divine Bliss", Includes 5 Tracks

1. Divine Bliss (long version)

2. Divine Embrace

3. Divine Love

4. Ek Ong Kar (mantra/meditation mix)

5. Divine Bliss (short version)

Sandy's years of work remains strong and focused on what is sure to be a prosperous year for her. Sandy states, "My goal is to continue working with Thomas and GuruGanesha over the future years and create one album each year. My music is for spiritual enlightenment and healing. I am a breast cancer survivor myself from 2016 and created my first album Spiritual Healing in 2018 after completing my breast cancer treatments successfully. I would love to help women around the globe by creating music for their healing and recovery process."

Grounded in the efforts of producing spiritual and healing music, Sandy hopes to continue her journey of producing peace, a sense of well being, and relaxation for millions. Given that she is a breast cancer survivor, Sandy would like to help The American Cancer Society through the benefits she receives from her music sales.

Make sure to check out "Divine Bliss", out on all streaming platforms beginning January 20th, 2021

Check Out the Music Video For "Divine Bliss": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfBG20VnlI0&feature=youtu.be

Follow Sandy on Insta: @sandykaur_losangeles

Facebook: Sandy Khanzode

BIO

Sandy Kaur is a Singer and Screen Actors Guild member. Her love for singing started at a young age while growing up in Canada. She has performed in numerous live stage performances and can sing in Hindi, Punjabi, English, French, and Gurmukhi. Sandy is releasing her second music album DIVINE BLISS - a new age genre, which she produced with Thomas Barquee and GuruGanesha. She has also released her first music album SPIRITUAL HEALING in 2018 with Tim Abbott. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband Ravi Khanzode.