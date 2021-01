2021 Newsroom Schedule

State Unemployment Release Thursday at 1:30pm CT County Unemployment Release (Metro, Micro, County & City Data) Thursday at 1:30pm December (2021) January 21, 2021 January 28, 2021 January March 11, 2021 March 18, 2021 February March 25, 2021 April 1, 2021 March April 15, 2021 April 22, 2021 April May 20, 2021 May 27, 2021 May June 17, 2021 June 24, 2021 June July 15, 2021 July 22, 2021 July August 19, 2021 August 26, 2021 August September 16, 2021 September 23, 2021 September October 21, 2021 October 28, 2021 October November 18, 2021 November 24, 2021 (Wed) November December 16, 2021 December 22, 2021 (Wed) December January 20, 2022 January 27, 2022

1) Release dates for January & February data are later than normal because the revision of the prior year must be completed first.

2) Release dates for October & November will be on Wednesday due to the holidays.