Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on U.S. Capitol Attack

"Today's storming of the U.S. Capitol is abhorrent. My immediate first thought was to pray for peace. May God protect the public safety officials and National Guard men and women, our members of Congress, the staff and the members of the public who are living this nightmare.

As I heartbrokenly explained to my children what was happening, I told them that this mob will not have their way. Congress will still convene and do its constitutional duty. Joe Biden will be our next President and Kamala Harris our next Vice President because the 2020 election was fair and secure.

Leadership matters and words matter. President Trump's lies and disinformation on our election have fueled this attack on our democracy. We must begin to rebuild our country together with all deliberate speed."

