Registration Open for Delaware Mandatory Wild Turkey Hunting Course

A wild turkey gobbler strutting in Sussex County – this year’s Delaware wild turkey hunting season starts April 10 and runs through May 8. /DNREC photo: Wayne Lehman

Free Course is Offered Online-Only for 2021 Season

Delaware’s annual spring wild turkey hunting season is starting in April 2021. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds both resident and non-resident hunters age 13 and older that they must pass a turkey hunting course approved by the Delaware Hunter Education Program before they can legally hunt turkeys in the First State.

All hunters to include turkey hunters born after Jan. 1, 1967, also must have completed an approved basic hunter education safety course and have a course card/hunter safety number. These hunter education requirements have collectively helped Delaware turkey hunters achieve an excellent hunting safety record since the state began offering a wild turkey hunting season in 1991.

The turkey hunting course is only being offered online and free of charge rather than the traditional in-person course due to continued COVID-19 precautions. The online course will be available through the Hunter Education Program until May 14, 2021.

To complete the online course, participants may go to Delaware turkey hunting course on the DNREC website to view the video, take the 20-question test, and either create an account or sign into an existing account in the DNREC ePermitting system to review and/or print their hunting license.

Participants must earn a score of 80% or higher on the test to successfully pass the turkey hunting course. Tests will be reviewed within 24 hours of completion. Participants who successfully complete the course will receive a confirmation email and the course will be added to their profile in the DNREC hunter education database.

Hunters completing the turkey hunting course for the first time who have a current hunting license are reminded that they will need to reprint their license so that it will indicate successful completion of the course. Likewise, hunters who previously completed the turkey hunting course also should check to ensure that their hunting license displays their turkey hunting course number. Additionally, hunters who have successfully completed the course no longer need to carry a course card as proof of completion when their hunting license indicates they have passed the course.

For more information, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Education Office at 302-735-3600, ext. 1.

