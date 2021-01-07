Fourth Annual C3KC Conference Presented by the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri to be Held Virtually March 3, 2021

C3KC Conference Presented by Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri Angela Duckworth, C3KC Keynote Speaker

C3KC is a Collaborative Event Convening People from the Corporate, Civic, and Community Sectors to Spark Change

KANSAS CITY , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, announced its fourth annual C3KC Conference will be held March 3, 2021 as a virtual event. C3KC is a collaborative event convening people from the corporate, civic, and community sectors to inspire, educate and spark change for a better Kansas City.

The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, with more than 100 years of service to this community, brings its considerable experience and history to convening this gathering. Participants in C3KC will develop and enhance community leadership competencies that are easily transferable to their businesses and other organizations.

This year’s keynote speaker features Angela Duckworth in a live conversation. Angela is the author of the New York Times bestselling book, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance. She is co-founder and CEO of Character Lab, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance scientific insights that help children thrive. She is also a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and the co-director of Penn-Wharton Behavior Change for Good Initiative and of Wharton People Analytics. Her TED talk is among the most viewed of all time.

Rounding out the program will be ten breakout sessions with content to spark creative problem-solving regarding issues in our community. The 2021 programming is as follows:

• Unmasking Imposter Syndrome for Equity and Inclusion – What is Imposter Syndrome and how can all sectors elevate new and growing voices at the

table?

• Philanthropy: Women Controlling Dollars and Decisions – Women will inherit or earn billions over the next decade; what does this mean for benefactors and beneficiaries?

• Redesigning Cities for Inclusion – Cities are rethinking their approach to representing all communities.

• Design Thinking 2.0 – Back by popular demand! Design thinking amplified through a pandemic lens and what that means to move us forward.

• The Economic “She-Cession” and a Plan for Recovery – How the pandemic disproportionately affects women in the workforce and the solutions needed to combat this.

• Mental Health Refresh – New approaches to mental health can increase inclusivity and results.

• The Digital Divide in Education – Without adequate access to technology for all communities, students are left behind by their peers. How do we bridge the gap?

• The Wealth Gap – Increasing financial access for all Communities – Communities that historically lack financial resources need access for vibrant economic growth. How has this deficit impacted Kansas City and what can be done to overcome it?

• Closing Panel: Looking Back to Soar Ahead – Can the past help us reimagine Kansas City’s future?

For more information, to purchase tickets and explore sponsorship opportunities, visit jlkc.org/c3kc.

ABOUT THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri (JLKCMO) is a 501(c)(3) organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

We accomplish our mission by:

• Providing a motivating and supportive environment that stimulates members.

• Increasing our impact in the Kansas City community by effectively coordinating our resources with community needs.

• Maintaining financial stability through our endowed funds and fundraising events.

• Providing comprehensive training opportunities to develop volunteers to better serve the community.

• Communicating and promoting the organization’s mission and historical significance to our membership and the community.

The Junior League reaches out to women of all races, religions and national origins, who demonstrate an interest in and commitment to voluntarism. Our League currently numbers nearly 1,400 strong. We are women who work full-time, part-time and in the home, single women, married women and mothers. We are women who share diverse interests and backgrounds as well as a desire to improve our community through volunteer action and grant-making. Our commitment has remained unwavering: to develop exceptionally qualified civic leaders who can identify a community’s most urgent and pressing needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives but change the way people think.

Since 1914, our League has been associated with more than 350 community agencies and organizations. Our members have raised more than $18.5 million and donated over 2.5 million hours of volunteer time. League members research areas of need in the Kansas City area and educate the membership and the community about those issues. Currently, our focus is women and children.