Flower Turbines Named A Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
Flower Turbines is an innovative wind turbine and e-bike charging company.LAWRENCE, NEW YORK, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines Inc. is thrilled to announce that it was awarded a Gold designation in the top 10 on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s third annual Most Fundable Companies® List. Flower Turbines competed against over 4,500 U.S. startups spanning all 50 states, to be named among a list of twenty. The Most Fundable Companies initiative recognizes exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today’s problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth.
Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind energy company making turbines that are the first to be simultaneously quiet, beautiful, efficient, and which make their neighbors perform better. The company has a complementary product line of on and off grid e-bike charging stations.
“Since starting Flower Turbines in 2013, we’ve been focused on engineering development and bringing the technology to a global market. The Most Fundable Companies initiative provided us with a data-driven analysis that has enhanced our company strategy and has already been incorporated into our fundraising activities,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “It’s extremely validating that Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is recognizing entrepreneurs throughout the country, and providing resources to assist startups in securing private capital to accelerate meaningful innovation.”
The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated multiple company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which were used to produce a fundability score. The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies were evaluated and selected based on their readiness for private investment. Most Fundable Companies is powered by The Venture Alliance.
As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, Flower Turbines is profiled on Entrepreneur.com and featured in the December print issue of the magazine. Flower Turbines was also in the top 3 of the “crowd favorite” opened for global voting.
Visit www.flowerturbines.com to learn more about Flower Turbines. Go to https://startengine.com/flowerturbines to invest.
Offering Circular Link: https://rebrand.ly/OC-Flower-Turbines
Related Risks :https://rebrand.ly/Risks-Flower-Turbines
You should read the Offering Circular and risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.
Disclaimers: The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising. To invest in Flower Turbines, you should read all the information, particularly disclaimers and risks, on the funding website at https://startengine.com/flowerturbines
