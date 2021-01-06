Indictment Filed in 2011 Urbana Murder Case

(URBANA, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi today announced the indictment of Josiah Mathews, of Springfield, in connection with a 2011 murder.

Mathews, 29, was indicted on Monday by a grand jury in the Champaign County Court of Common Pleas. He faces charges of aggravated murder, murder (three counts), aggravated robbery (F1), robbery (F2), felonious assault (F2), grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4) and tampering with evidence (F3).

Mathews is accused of breaking into the home of Louis Taylor on Oct. 24, 2011, and badly assaulting the 87-year-old man. Taylor was found the next day and died of his injuries on Nov. 17, 2011.

Mathews was taken into custody yesterday and is being held without bail until arraignment.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions section is prosecuting the case.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

A mugshot is available on the attorney general’s Twitter page.

