Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,359 in the last 365 days.

Indictment Filed in 2011 Urbana Murder Case

(URBANA, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi today announced the indictment of Josiah Mathews, of Springfield, in connection with a 2011 murder.

Mathews, 29, was indicted on Monday by a grand jury in the Champaign County Court of Common Pleas. He faces charges of aggravated murder, murder (three counts), aggravated robbery (F1), robbery (F2), felonious assault (F2), grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4) and tampering with evidence (F3). 

Mathews is accused of breaking into the home of Louis Taylor on Oct. 24, 2011, and badly assaulting the 87-year-old man. Taylor was found the next day and died of his injuries on Nov. 17, 2011. 

Mathews was taken into custody yesterday and is being held without bail until arraignment.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions section is prosecuting the case.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

A mugshot is available on the attorney general’s Twitter page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Indictment Filed in 2011 Urbana Murder Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.