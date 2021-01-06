For Immediate Release: January 6, 2021

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

SD Health Department Launches New COVID-19 Vaccination Info-Tool(s)

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health is announcing the release of two helpful tools designed to better inform South Dakotans on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration process. These tools are in addition to the already available dashboard, which is updated daily.

“Working closely with our partners, we are ensuring a smoother experience for the end-user, even as federal vaccine allocations continue fluctuating,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “I want to extend my gratitude to Avera Health, Mobridge Hospital, Monument Health, Northern Plains Health Network and Sanford Health, for their dedication and for being crucial partners in the fight against COVID-19 in our state.”

The first tool is a county-by-county map linking residents to the healthcare system(s) charged in overseeing vaccine distribution and administration in their area, in collaboration with the Department of Health. The second provides residents an estimated timeline of vaccine availability, depending on which priority group (A-E) they belong to in accordance to Phase 1 of South Dakota’s vaccination plan. The latter is also available in Spanish. Detailed information on prioritized populations can be found here: English/Spanish.

“We will continue to innovate the ways we present information to the public and members of the media. Timely health-related information empowers citizens to make better decisions for themselves, their families and their businesses,” added Daniel Bucheli, Communications Director for the Department of Health.

For additional information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

###