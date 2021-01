Michaan’s Auctions Caps 2020 With A Big Finish

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, January 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASEEnd of 2020 Press Release.2751 Todd StreetAlameda, CA 94501Contact:Talesa Eugeniotalesa@michaans.comVice President / Director of MarketingMichaan’s Auctions Caps 2020 With A Big FinishFine art and fine jewelry of exceptional quality and diversity were stars of Michaan’s WinterFine Sale on December 18, the highlight of a year like no other for the Alameda, CA auctionhouse. In spite of its challenges, 2020 brought to Michaan’s Auctions a wealth of fine propertyfrom remarkable estates and collections. These included jewels from the estate of Mr. & Mrs.Mortimer Fleishhacker, Jr. and other Bay Area luminaries such as the late Sylvia Blumenfeld, andfrom the Amir Mozaffarian collection, esteemed San Francisco jeweler since 1883. Specialist andGIA Gemologist Elise Coronado presented these and many other fine jewelry consignments atMichaan’s monthly Gallery Auctions and special sales. Property deaccessioned from the FineArts Museums of San Francisco, and from the historic Filoli Estate in Woodside, was alsofeatured at Michaan’s in 2020, presented by the Fine Art team and by Furniture andDecorations Specialist Jill Fenichell.The auction calendar opened in January with a sizzling sale, the hammer total reaching$673,500. Demand was high for Mid Century Modern furniture such as the superb table(realized $5,700) by the Bay Area’s Arthur Espenet. One lot of Chinese flambé glaze porcelainssold for $10,200, well over estimates; it was the first of many strong Asian Art sales in 2020 atMichaan’s, where specialist Annie Zeng leads the department. A rare copper red glazed appleshaped water coupe sold in June for the realized price of $324,000; the Chinese Jian-type ‘oilspot’ bowl was an October auction highlight, reaching $7,800.Designer timepieces and estate diamonds shone in January, setting a trend of outstanding sellthrough for Michaan’s jewelry department. February’s Gallery Auction brought more diamonddazzlers and a wonderful range of fine works of art such as the Louise Nevelson collage, whichsold for $8,400.March saw the exciting launch of the Michaan’s Auctions App, arriving just in time to supportclients during California’s pandemic restrictions, among the earliest and strictest seen in theUSA. Michaan’s App makes it easier than ever to browse and view auction catalogs fromanywhere in the world. In addition to offering the app, Michaan’s moved quickly to implementmeasures ensuring the health and safety of clients and staff, always a priority above all others.All auction events, not only the Gallery and Fine Sales but also the popular monthly AnnexAuctions, are now accessible online. Michaan’s held auctions via multiple platforms for theremainder of 2020 and continues to offer this flexible, comprehensive service heading into2021.A development to celebrate this year was the arrival of Fine Art Specialist Jenny Wilson, whojoined Kyrah Leal in Michaan’s outstanding Fine Art department. This team brought to auctionincredible artwork from prominent private estates and collections. California artists, from turnof-the-century plein air landscapists to stars of the Bay Area Figurative Movement, continue todraw many buyers. But the scope of Michaan’s fine art expertise is expansive, and 2020 sawstrikingly diverse achievements, particularly in the Winter Fine Sale toward the end of thissingular year. Making the biggest splash was David Hockney’s 1980 “Pool Made With Paper andBlue Ink for Book,” estimated at $20,000-$30,000. Bidders dove in deep, finishing at $49,200,the final bid sending the work and its accompanying book back to England, Hockney’s countryof origin.Fine Sale bidders were thrilled to discover several Thomas Hart Benton works from a singlecollection, originally owned by a personal friend of the artist. Among these is lot 5041, the“Untitled Landscape” in oil on canvas (sold for $20,000). This original work, thought to be lost,was resurrected into the canon of art history as our Fine Art Department worked with theThomas Hart Benton Foundation to establish the work’s authenticity; it will appear in theFoundation’s forthcoming Thomas Hart Benton Catalogue Raisonné of the Artist’s Paintings.Another Winter Fine Sale triumph was lot 5048, “The Bather,” Circle of Jean-Leon Gerome(French, 1824-1904), a painting from the personal collection of W. Robert Morgan and his wifeJune, founders of the Triton Museum of Art in Santa Clara. After much research it wasdetermined “The Bather” was done in Gerome’s lifetime, but lacking more exhibition history,the work has not yet been included in the catalogue raisonné of the artist’s works. Even sothere were 6 phone bidders from London to LA vying for this beautiful and possibly historicwork of art, which flew by its $7,000-10,000 estimate and achieved $39,975.Lots 5049, 5050, and 5051, all works by the French artist Antoine Louis Barye, came from aprivate collection in Sonoma, CA. It’s a good thing these works were sent to Michaan’s beforethe onset of a massive California wildfire that raged for 23 days; the collection could have beendestroyed. Instead, the three Barye bronzes sold at a combined total of $16,912.An important Czech work of art in the sale, lot 5061 (“Untitled Blue Heads”) proved there isan active group of collectors ready to scoop up important works by artists from this country.The oil on canvas by the artist Jiri Sopko had an estimate of $4,000-6,000, crushed throughphone and Internet bidding with a final price of $13,530, ultimately going to a bidder in theCzech Republic.Lot 5064 was a work by the great American cartoonist Charles Schulz, creator of “Peanuts.”This lot, featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, and Linus in a classic original Sunday strip from1959, raced to its final bid of $39,975, proving that for generations to come, these rare worksof American art will certainly continue to grow in value.Lot 5066 was a beautiful work by contemporary artist Mr. Brainwash. An homage to Picasso’sDara Maar, this 2015 mixed media on canvas blew past its estimate of $4,000-6,000 landing at$10,455. Lot 5087 by Pierre Soulages, “Eau Forte XII,” an etching with aquatint from 1957,faired quite nicely against its $3,000-5,000 estimate with a final bid of $15,990 making it thesecond highest auction record for this work, and the highest auction record for this work soldout of the United States. In Michaan’s final auction of 2020, the Gallery Sale one day after theWinter Fine Sale, results were similar: Alexander Calder’s lithograph, “Pyramids at Night,” beatits $1,000-2,000 estimate with a final bid of $14,760, smashing the world auction record for thiswork.With a sell-through rate of 100% in the Winter Fine Sale, fine jewelry once again flexed itspower to ignite Michaan’s Auctions. The extraordinary diamond and platinum necklace fromthe Fleishhacker estate realized $84,000 (Lot 5026). Also offered was the long strand of naturalsaltwater pearls, with an emerald and diamond clasp and accompanied by a GIA report (Lot5020). Estimated at $5,000-$7,000, it sold for $12,000 to the high bidder among manyenthusiasts for this rare and lovely find. Period jewelry from superb private collections wasabundant in the December 18 Winter Fine Sale, as it was throughout the year at Michaan’s. Atthe December Gallery Auction the following day, jewelry alone grossed over $140,000.Highlighted was a diverse collection of fine Native American jewelry pieces, a perennial strengthof Michaan’s jewelry department, which along with the entire Michaan’s team is busy preparingfor the auctions coming in the new year.