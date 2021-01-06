Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.5.21

Published: Jan 05, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Joel M. Riphagen, 47, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Senior Advisor to the Director at the Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal), where he has served in that position since 2017. Riphagen was Captain at Code for Sacramento from 2016 to 2017 and was Principal at Riphagen Consulting from 2014 to 2017. He was a Housing Finance Analyst and Policy Analyst at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency from 2006 to 2013. Riphagen served as Principal Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2001 to 2005 and as Senior Auditor at the California Bureau of State Audits from 1999 to 2001. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Chicago. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $129,168. Riphagen is registered without party preference.

Diana Becton, 69, of El Sobrante, has been appointed to the California Victim Compensation Board. Becton has served as District Attorney for Contra Costa County since 2017. She was a Judge at the Contra Costa County Superior Court from 1995 to 2017, where she served as Presiding Judge from 2012 to 2014. She is a member of the California District Attorneys Association, California Association of Black Lawyers, Charles Houston Bar Association, Prosecutors Alliance and Fair and Just Prosecution. She is a member and past president of the National Association of Women Judges and a member and former chair of the State Bar of California Council on Access and Fairness. Becton earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Becton is a Democrat.

Carolyn McAloon, 51, of Dublin, has been reappointed to the Podiatric Medical Board of California, where she has served since 2018. McAloon has been a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine and Co-Owner of Bay Area Foot Care since 1999. She is past president of the California Podiatric Medical Association. McAloon earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. McAloon is a Democrat.

###