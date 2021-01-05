Twenty-six More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

January 5, 2021

Twenty-six more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

• An older adult Albany County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Big Horn County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Campbell County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Campbell County man died late last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Campbell County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Carbon County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Johnson County man died late last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Laramie County man died in November. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Park County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Platte County man died late last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Sublette County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Sweetwater County man died late last month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Sweetwater County man died late last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Washakie County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Washakie County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. • An older adult Weston County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 464 coronavirus-related deaths, 38,954 lab-confirmed cases and 6,615 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.