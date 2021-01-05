Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Comitta Sworn in as State Senator

HARRISBURG (January 5, 2021) –State Senator Carolyn Comitta was sworn in today to her first term representing the 19th District. She is the first woman to hold the seat.

“I am honored to have earned the trust of the voters. Public service is a sacred responsibility, especially in a time of crisis,” she said. “The 2021-22 legislative session will be one of challenges, changes, and adversity. But I am hopeful and optimistic that it can also be one of resilience. Pennsylvanians deserve leaders who come together to shape a healthy future for all our children.”

Comitta, of West Chester, previously served two terms as State Representative for the 156th Legislative District.

In November, she was elected to the 19th District, the seat vacated by the retirement of state Senator Andy Dinniman.

Comitta was first elected to public office as a member of the West Chester Borough Council. Later, she became the first woman elected mayor of West Chester.

Comitta began her professional career as a public school teacher and curriculum advisor, developing special and gifted education programs for the Octorara Area School District. She currently serves as Vice President of Thomas Comitta Associates, a town planning and landscape architecture firm.

The 19th Senatorial District encompasses a large portion of Chester County. It includes the municipalities of Atglen, Avondale, Coatesville, Charlestown, Downingtown, East Bradford, East Caln, East Fallowfield, East Nottingham, East Whiteland, Elk, Franklin, Highland, London Britain, London Grove, Londonderry, Lower Oxford, Malvern, Modena, New Garden, New London, Oxford, Parkesburg, Penn, Phoenixville, Sadsbury, Schuylkill, South Coatesville, Tredyffrin, Upper Oxford, Valley, West Bradford, West Chester, West Fallowfield, West Grove, West Marlborough, West Nottingham, West Pikeland, West Whiteland, and West Sadsbury.

###

 

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

