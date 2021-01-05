No-contact advisory issued for Sinclair Inlet and Eagle Harbor in Kitsap County

On Jan. 4, Kitsap Public Health District issued a no-contact advisory for Sinclair Inlet due to a sewage overflow in Port Orchard, and for Eagle Harbor due to a sewage spill from Bainbridge Island Public Works. These advisories will be in place through Jan. 8. Signs are posted at public access points to include Eagle Harbor Waterfront Park. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on our blog Fecal Matters, on Facebook, or join our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.