THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2021

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. and recess shortly thereafter. At 1:00 p.m., the House will reconvene for the Joint Session of Congress to count the electoral ballots for the President and Vice-President of the United States. **Members are advised that votes are expected during the Joint Session. Members are further advised that votes could occur late into the evening. Additional information regarding votes will be announced as soon as it becomes available.