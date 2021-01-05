Djibouti : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
January 5, 2021
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
An external sector statistics (ESS) mission visited Djibouti from January 26–30, 2020. This was the fourth mission under the JSA/AFR project to improve ESS in 17 Francophone African countries. The mission found that significant data on direct investment (DI) have not been incorporated in either the balance of payments or international investment position (IIP) statistics since 2017.
Country Report No. 2021/004
regular
English
9781513566009/1934-7685
1DJIEA2021001
Paper
15