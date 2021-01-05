Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Djibouti : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

January 5, 2021

Electronic Access:

Summary:

An external sector statistics (ESS) mission visited Djibouti from January 26–30, 2020. This was the fourth mission under the JSA/AFR project to improve ESS in 17 Francophone African countries. The mission found that significant data on direct investment (DI) have not been incorporated in either the balance of payments or international investment position (IIP) statistics since 2017.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/004

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

January 5, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513566009/1934-7685

Stock No:

1DJIEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

15

You just read:

Djibouti : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics

