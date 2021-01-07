FOG Software Group Appoints Bill Schroeder as President of ProShip

Logistics Pro Promoted from Current Role as Vice President of R&D at Company

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group has appointed Bill Schroeder as President of ProShip, Inc., effective January 1st, 2021.

Wisconsin-based ProShip, Inc., a leader in multi-carrier parcel shipping software, was acquired by FOG Software in March 2020. Schroeder currently serves as ProShip’s Vice President of Research and Development.

“Bill’s depth of experience in supply chain systems and technologies, plus the leadership he has demonstrated at ProShip over the past several years, will provide immense value to the customer base and is an important step forward for the company,” said Andy Hodge, President, Supply Chain and Logistics, FOG Software Group.

“I am delighted to be taking on a larger role within the ProShip family,” said Bill Schroeder. “This past year has been an unprecedented time for our employees, customers, and partners. I am looking forward to meeting the challenges of 2021 together with such a strong team.”

Prior to his role as ProShip’s Vice President of Research and Development and now President, Schroeder served as Director of Strategic Alliances at ProShip. He has over 25 years of experience in the logistics and transportation sectors, working with enterprise accounts, managing fulfillment, and overseeing technology development.

About ProShip, Inc.

Brookfield, WI-based ProShip, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise-wide, automated, multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software that allows retailers, manufacturers, third-party logistics (3PL) and healthcare companies to ship faster, stay carrier compliant, and build stronger customer revenue streams. Founded by two US Navy veterans in 2001, the company was acquired by FOG Software Group in 2020.

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU]. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies are or become leaders in their industries.