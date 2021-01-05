Schwank Applauds Grant Award to Address Sexual Assault

Reading, January 5, 2020 − State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) is thrilled to see Albright College receive an “It’s On Us PA” grant award for nearly $30,000.

Albright College was awarded $29,969 to address campus sexual assault through Gov. Tom Wolf’s “It’s On Us PA” Grant Program. The program is part of Wolf’s It’s On Us PA campaign, which invites education leaders and all Pennsylvanians to be part of the solution to protect students from sexual violence.

The grants provide funding from January 2021 through May 2022 to implement strategies on campuses to address goals of the Governor’s It’s On Us PA campaign, which include:

Improve awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools, colleges, and universities to better serve all students. Remove/reduce barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting and/or accessing vital resources by creating a more consistent, empowering reporting process for student survivors of gender-based violence. Demonstrate significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture by challenging Pennsylvania’s education leaders – including college and university presidents, as well as students, teachers, faculty, staff, families, and communities to pledge to improve their institutions’ climate around sexual assault.

“This initiative has made Pennsylvania a leader in combatting sexual assault in colleges and universities,” Schwank said. “I’ve supported these programs from the beginning and I’m beyond pleased to see Albright College successfully pursue these funds to better support the students on campus.”

